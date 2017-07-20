Man with dementia never returned home after golfing in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – An 80-year-old man with dementia went missing in Salem Thursday afternoon.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Hunter left the Salem Hills Golf Course at 2 p.m. but never returned home.

Hunter is described as a white man about 5’10” tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Hunter was last seen wearing a yellow and blue shirt, khaki shorts, tan loafers, and a khaki Titleist hat.

The car he was driving is a blue 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with Ohio plate number DAU2409.

Because of his dementia, he needs medication.

If you see Hunter or his car, call 911.

