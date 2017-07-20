Mary S. Gerba Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mary S. Gerba, 97, passed away Thursday morning, July 20, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care in Masury, Ohio.

Mary was born on May 13, 1920 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (DiMichele) Sanitate.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and employed at Packard Electric for 28 years before retiring in 1981 as an auditor.

She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She was a Deaconess of the church, a Sunday School Teacher for 17 years, member of Joy Fellowship and President of the Dorcus Society.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Judy (Michael) Fani of Brookfield, Ohio, Charles (Darlene) Radu of Masury, Ohio and David (Franny) Radu of San Jose, California; her stepson, Terry (Connie) Gerba of Brookfield and her stepson-in-law, John Fish of Florida; her grandchildren, Terri (Rick) Roman, Kelly Fani, Lisa (Bob) O’Kresik, Tamera Woodward, Charles (Kelly) Radu, Jr. and Jennifer (Kevin) Simpson and her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Tyler Roman, Kaitlyn O’Kresik, Christin, Lauren and Christopher Woodward, Colbey and Bella Radu, Jackson and Weston Simpson.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Radu, whom she married in 1940 and passed in 1981; her second husband, Albert Gerba, whom she married in 1984 and passed in 1996; her brothers, Charles, Michael, Paul, James, Matthew and Peter Sanitate; her sisters, Loretta Longioti and Vardina McKeowen and her stepdaughter, Cindy Fish.

Funeral services for Mary will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Assembly of God, located at 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148 with calling hours one hour prior to services at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to First Assembly of God Building Fund in Mary’s name.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.madaszchapel.com. Services for Mary were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.