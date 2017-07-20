Police: Over 20 grams of fentanyl found in Youngstown home

Clifford Raynovich and Alan Johnson; charged with drug possession (fentanyl) in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Clifford Raynovich, R: Alan Johnson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown men face charges including drug possession after police found various drugs, including 25 grams of fentanyl, in a home on Wirt Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police carried out a search warrant of Alan Johnson’s house and found fentanyl, a bag of crack and Suboxone inside.

Johnson, who police say matched the description of a suspected drug dealer, was charged with possession of three types of drugs and having weapons under disability, according to the police report.

Police said Clifford Raynovich was charged with drug possession when officers seized a bag of crack was found in his pocket.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun belonging to Johnson was discovered in the house. according to the report.

Police say Johnson and Raynovich are being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

