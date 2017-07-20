Richard H. Roloff, Sr. Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Richard H. Roloff, Sr., age 88, died at 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 6, 1929 in Youngstown, the son of the late Earl Roloff and the late Nita (Weaver) Carpenter.

Richard worked as a machinist at the former United Engineer Foundry in Youngstown.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla (Miller) Roloff.

Informal calling hours will held on Sunday, July 23 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in East Liverpool.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Roloff family.



