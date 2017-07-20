Sharon man claims he didn’t try to run girlfriend over with car

James Powell was arraigned on a felonious assault charge, stemming from the incident in Brookfield on July 15

James Powell, Sharon, Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharon man accused of trying to run his girlfriend over with a vehicle in Brookfield remains in the Trumbull County Jail.

A not guilty plea was entered on 54-year-old James Powell’s behalf and bond was set at $50,000 Thursday morning.

He was arraigned on a felonious assault charge, stemming from the incident on July 15.

According to a police report, the victim and Powell had gotten into an argument while driving on Syme Street in Brookfield.

She told investigators she got out of the vehicle but Powell started chasing her with it. She said he swerved toward her while threatening to run her over.

Police said Powell eventually took off but was arrested shortly after the incident.

He’s due back in court on July 27.

