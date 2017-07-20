Storm Team 27: Partly sunny with the chance for evening storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For today’s forecast we are going to be dry with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for some isolated showers this afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day with highs into the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will develop late this evening into the overnight hours. There is a chance that a few of those storms could be strong to severe strength.

For the weekend outlook there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon/evening. Some could be strong. (60%)
High: 88

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (60%)
Low: 68

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85 Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60

