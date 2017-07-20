Storm Team 27: Warm and humid Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watch fog some patchy fog or haze through morning as temperatures slide into the upper 60’s. Friday will bring more heat with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Only a 20% chance.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms increase this weekend as several waves move through our area. Look for showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs in the low 80’s. Another round of showers or thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will push back into the middle 80’s.

Cooler next week with better weather!

FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 87

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. Mainly toward Saturday morning. (20%)

Low: 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (80%)

High: 82

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62