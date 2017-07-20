Struthers seeks another successful season after last year’s 9-win campaign

2017 Struthers Football Preview

Head Coach: Curt Kuntz, 6th season (33-20)

Last Season: 9-2 (5-1), T-1st place in AAC White Tier

Division: IV (Region 13)

The Good News

Last year, Struthers held the opposition to 13.6 points per outing. That number was the best of any Wildcat team since 1990 (11.4). In 2017, the ‘Cats return six of their top eight tacklers. Willie Mitchell led the unit in tackles with 74 to go along with 1 ½ sacks. Connor Calabrette almost duplicated his stats from 2015. As a sophomore, he tallied 51 tackles and 2 sacks. In 2016, he registered 49 tackles and 2 sacks en route to a First-Team All-AAC selection. Nick Adams posted 40 tackles as he now prepares for his senior season. Kylel Griffin (44 tackles), Nate Richards (48 tackles, 3 ½ sacks) and Brandon Kistler (25 tackles) will all be asked to continue their progress to help revive the Struthers defense once more. Senior Matt Whittenberger announced on Twitter that he will be playing defense for Struthers on July 11. Whittenberger led Niles last year with 123 tackles and 5 quarterback takedowns. Offensively, Mitchell and Richards return after having standout seasons. Mitchell gained 497 yards on the ground while scoring 6 times. Richards had 408 yards rushing and caught 8 passes for an average of 15.5 yards. Junior J.D. Hall played in spot duty at quarterback, completing 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards. Tyrese Hawkins and Tommy Kopnicky appear to be a pair of players who could be keys to the offenses success. The line will once again be a strength as A.J. Iarussi and Jimmy Stefanski will be back in the fold for their senior campaigns.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Liberty, 7

Sept. 1 – Crestview, 7

Sept. 8 – at Niles, 7

Sept. 15 – Jefferson, 7

Sept. 22 – at Canfield, 7

Sept. 29 – Poland, 7

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 13 – Hubbard, 7

Oct. 20 – at Edgewood, 7

Oct. 27 – at Lakeview, 7

Challenges

Let’s not beat around the bush, the Wildcats lost a number of key players from last year’s playoff-group including A.J. Musolino (Player of the Year in the AAC White Tier), Regal Reese, Robbie Best, Adam Sedzmak, Christian Carson, Trent Stocker, Tim McIntee, Jacob Shaffer, and Isaiha Reyes. Musolino was the team’s starting signal caller since his sophomore season in 2014. During his time at the helm of Struthers’ offense, Musolino compiled 2,283 yards passing while completing 63.9% (216-338) of his tosses for 23 scores. A.J. also led the offense in rushing in each of those three seasons. Statistically speaking, he improved each year from a ball carrier who gained 5.5 yards per carry as a sophomore (117 carries, 646 yards) to a rusher who churned out 5.8 yards in 2015 (142 carries, 830 yards) to a 1,000-yard runner last year (164 carries, 1235 yards, 7.5 average). Best is the only player over the last three years to accumulate 50-tackles or more in each season (2014: 50; 2015: 54; 2016: 71). Reese gained over 6-yards per carry in each of the last two seasons. He rushed for 1319 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Sedzmak and Carson will be missed up front. They helped the ground game tally an average of 294.4 yards per game. Compare that figure to the 2015 mark of 193.3 yards per contest – which says a lot about their accomplishments last Fall. Stocker and McIntee played key roles for Struthers on defense. Stocker finished with 25 tackles and 2 interceptions. Shaffer led the team in receptions with 21 (for 251 yards) and with 3 touchdown catches. Reyes finished with the third highest catch per reception rate on the team (10.0 yards).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 50-53 (.485)

Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 1-2

League Championships: 1 (2016)

League Record: 21-29*

*-2007 Metro Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference

2016 Results

Woodridge 18 Wildcats 6*

Wildcats 41 Lakeview 14

Wildcats 30 Edgewood 7

Wildcats 20 Hubbard 14

Wildcats 28 Campbell Memorial 0

Wildcats 28 Poland 21

Wildcats 38 Canfield 21

Wildcats 34 Jefferson 6

Niles 21 Wildcats 20

Wildcats 42 Toledo Scott 14

Wildcats 42 Liberty 12

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 29.9 (17th in Area)

Total Offense: 342.9

Passing Offense: 48.5

Rushing Offense: 294.4

Scoring Defense: 13.6 (3rd in Area)

Total Defense: 219.9

…In 2016, the Wildcats averaged 29.9 points per game. That was the highest total that Struthers has had in one season since 1997 (34.4) while coached by Gary Zetts.

2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup

Girard

Hubbard

Jefferson

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

South Range

Struthers

Key Number

Struthers won their final 7 games of the regular season by outscoring their opponents by an average of 31.3 to 11.9. The last time, the Wildcats had won 7 games in a single season was in 1998 when they won 8 in a row.

Featured Stat

Since 2011, the following three ball carriers have rushed for over 800-yards in a single season.

Dave Stewart – 1596 (2012)

Luke Witkowski – 1383 (2013)

A.J. Musolino – 1235 (2016)

A.J. Musolino – 830 (2015)