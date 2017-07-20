Suspects charged with 2016 murder of man near Four Seasons Flea Market

David and Daniel Kitchen are facing murder charges and robbery charges

By Published:
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at approximately 4 a.m. around the area of McCartney and Jacobs roads in Youngstown. The area is close by the Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are charged with the murder of a man near the Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market last year.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted David Emeka Deshaw Madumelu (also known as David Kitchen) and Daniel J. Kitchen (aka Daniel James Madumelu).

The Columbus men face aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges.

Youngstown Police said the men killed 34-year-old Joshua Beasley of Masury. Investigators plan to release more details about their investigation into the murder on Friday.

Beasley was on a motorcycle in the area of McCartney and Jacobs roads in Youngstown when he was shot.

According to the Mahoning County Jail, the suspects are in police custody.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s