Suspects charged with 2016 murder of man near Four Seasons Flea Market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are charged with the murder of a man near the Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market last year.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted David Emeka Deshaw Madumelu (also known as David Kitchen) and Daniel J. Kitchen (aka Daniel James Madumelu).

The Columbus men face aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges.

Youngstown Police said the men killed 34-year-old Joshua Beasley of Masury. Investigators plan to release more details about their investigation into the murder on Friday.

Beasley was on a motorcycle in the area of McCartney and Jacobs roads in Youngstown when he was shot.

According to the Mahoning County Jail, the suspects are in police custody.