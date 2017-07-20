Texas woman arrested with $2 million of liquid meth in car

Police say the 23-year-old had three jugs of Purple Power degreaser filled with liquid crystal methamphetamine

Published: Updated:

AUSTIN, Tex. (KXAN) — A speeding Texas driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation than meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog.

Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived at the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Police say those jugs contained about $2 million worth of liquid crystal methamphetamine (about 75 pounds) instead of degreaser.

The driver, Seline Lizbeth Ayala, 23 of Laredo, was arrested and faces federal drug trafficking charges.

Austin police say there was also a 4-year-old in the car.

$2 Million worth of liquid meth was found hiding in degreaser jugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Texas. (APD Photo)
