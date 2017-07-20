Warren crime activity: Bruised woman said she woke up in a garage

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Woman says hair extension thieves hit her with car

Thursday, July 13

12:02 a.m. – 500 block of Douglas Ave. NW, reported assault of a 3-month-old.

4 p.m. – 300 block of Haymaker Ave. NW, 23-year-old Zachary Mechling, charged with having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and felonious assault. Mechling was arrested on a probation violation. Officers said they found a loaded gun next to him that they later learned had been stolen out of Youngstown. Mechling said he got the gun from his brother, who claimed Mechling shot at him.

Friday, July 14

12:14 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., Trumbull Memorial Hospital reported the sexual battery of a young girl.

2:45 a.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg. He said he was walking down the street when an unknown person shot him.

4:37 a.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, a woman reported that she may have been sexually assaulted while unconscious. She said her last memory was being dropped off by her mother Thursday afternoon. The victim passed out and woke up in a garage near Burton Street and Rogers Avenue with bruises all over her body, according to a police report.

8:47 a.m. – 1200 block of Belle St. SE, Trumbull County Children Services reported the rape of a young girl.

9:31 a.m. – 100 block of South St., Children Services reported a prostitution complaint. Police are investigating.

9:54 a.m. – 2400 block of Kenwood Dr. SW, reported robbery. The victim said a man on a bicycle came up to her in her driveway. She said he assaulted her and took some cash and her keys.

12:22 p.m. – 400 block of North St. NW, reported robbery. A man said he was in his driveway when suspects wearing ski masks pointed assault rifles at him. The victim said they took his cell phone and $1,500.

5:29 p.m. – First Street SW and Highland Avenue SW, police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They said someone in an SUV shot into their vehicle.

Saturday, July 15

11:31 p.m. – 1100 block of Roberts Ln. NW, 23-year-old Shyhiem Whitman-Williams, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; 22-year-old Brandon Pugh, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Police in the area of the Stonegate Place apartments came upon a group of people standing around a car. They said Pugh did not follow commands to raise his hands right away. Officers found a loaded gun in his pocket and another — which belonged to Whitman-Williams — in the car, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 16

1 p.m. – 1500 block of Roman St. SE, 25-year-old Danielle Williams arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Williams was in a house that she did not have permission to be in.

8:45 p.m. – 2300 block of Burton St. SE, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot. He said he was walking on Rogers Ave. SE when a car pulled up and someone inside shot him.

10:30 p.m. – 200 block of Belmont St. NE, a woman said her boyfriend shot a gun into the floor and then left the scene. She said he did it because she wouldn’t have sex with him.

11:20 p.m. – 2600 block of Lexington Ave. NW, police responded to gunshots heard in the area and said they found a home that looked like it had been ransacked. The man and woman inside would not tell officers what happened, according to a police report. Neighbors said they heard fighting before the shots.

Monday, July 17

1:30 a.m. – 2600 block of Lexington Ave. NW, 23-year-old Robert Williams, Jr., arrested and charged with discharging firearms. Police again responded to the same home after reports of gunshots. Witnesses said Williams fired a gun into the air and at cars parked in a carport, and pointed the gun at an apartment.

7:22 p.m. – 100 block of Belmont St. NW, reported rape. The victim said a man threatened to hurt her if she didn’t submit.

8:30 p.m. – Lane Dr. SW, a 19-year-old was shot near the Highland Terrace basketball courts. He was taken to the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wednesday, July 19

10:58 p.m. – 700 block of Homewood Ave. SE, 38-year-old Stacey Askew, arrested on a warrant. Police said they had to go to Askew’s home twice because neighbors complained of kids playing loud music on her porch. They learned she had an active arrest warrant for contributing to unruliness or delinquency.

