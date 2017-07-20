Warren man facing charges related to home invasion in June

Avery Patterson, Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Thursday, facing charges from a home invasion last month.

Avery Patterson, Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Police said Patterson was one of two suspects who broke into a home on Orchard Avenue SE on June 22, holding a man and woman at gunpoint. The suspects then stole items from the home and left in a car that had been parked on Center Street.

The victims told police that they were in the living room watching television when the robbers came into through the front door just before midnight.

Police said during the robbery, they fired a gun, hitting the fireplace and a window frame. The victims said the gun made an “odd sound.”

