William D. Moomau Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – William D. Moomau, 87 of Lake Milton died Thursday evening July 20, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

William was born April 7, 1930 in Cumberland, Maryland, a son of the late Dyce and Pearl (Crowe) Moomau.

He was a construction worker for Anning and Johnson of Cleveland prior to becoming a millwright for Packaging Corporation of America, where he retired after 30 years.

He enjoyed trout fishing and loved to restore and fix things, especially the old cars.

His wife, the former Edna Margaret Durig, whom he married in 1952 preceded him in death.

He leaves a daughter, Alice (Michael) Pal of Florida; three sons, Tom Moomau of Youngstown, Shawn Moomau of South Carolina and Tim Moomau of Texas; a sister, Trudee Brooks Davis of Austintown and five grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, William was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Brooks Mick.

There will be no services or calling hours per William’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

