Windsor Home using Chevy Cruze for rehab

The skilled nursing center in Canfield is using the car as part of its rehabilitation program

A new 2017 Chevy Cruze rolled into the therapy gym of Windsor House at Canfield on Thursday morning.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The area’s newest skilled nursing center has a new tool to help its patients get ready to go home.

The facility will open in September, and the car will be used as part of its rehabilitation program.

“Nursing homes today are becoming more of a short-term rehabilitation, so having the Cruze in the gym will allow our residents to before returning home, be able to transition in and out of the car,” said Dan Rowland, marketing director at the Windsor House.

Therapists will work with the patients on opening and closing doors, proper foot placement to get in and out and lifting and closing the trunk — all important skills for when they return home.

