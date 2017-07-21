Austintown crime activity: Man said he ‘ain’t gonna lie’ about pot in car

Friday, July 14

10:21 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. near Raccoon Rd., Myles Paige, 26, charged with possession of marijuana and cited for speeding and driving under suspension. Police pulled over a car for speeding. According to a police report, the car smelled like burnt marijuana and saw a blunt on the passenger’s seat. Paige said he did not have a valid license, according to a police report. Police learned that Paige had an arrest warrant out of Trumbull County for failing to appear in court on driving under suspension charges.

Sunday, July 16

6:10 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Christopher Carvin, 51, and Yolanda Carvin, 46, arrested and charged with theft. Police responded to Walmart for shoplifting. An employee said she saw the two enter the store, take five pairs of shorts from the men’s department, and put them under a blanket on Yolanda’s lap — who was in a wheelchair. The employee said they then left without paying. When police arrived, Yolanda collapsed in the security office, possibly due to an ongoing unknown medical condition, police said. Christopher was arrested and Yolanda was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with criminal charges pending.

6:13 p.m. – 4200 Mahoning Ave., Sean Allen Jr., 22, charged with drug abuse. Police said Allen failed to use a turn signal while turning into the Shell gas station. After he was pulled over, police said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the car, Allen said, “I ain’t gonna lie, there is,” according to a police report. Police searched the car and found a plastic bag containing 32 grams of marijuana in the center console.

Monday, July 17

5:50 p.m. – 200 block of S. Yorkshire Blvd., Davonte St. Thomas, 21, charged with assault, aggravated trespassing, and endangering children. Police said a man and his son told them they were involved in a fight after a road rage incident. They told police they were driving home on Mahoning Ave. when a car — driven by St. Thomas, who had a toddler in the backseat — started following closely behind. St. Thomas pulled up next to them and started yelling obscenities, according to a police report. The victims said St. Thomas followed them home and started punching the man several times. The son ran to the garage, grabbed a crowbar, and hit St. Thomas with it three times to defend his father. The man pulled some of St. Thomas’ dreadlocks, then they said St. Thomas ran to his car and drove away. Police arrested St. Thomas at his N. Four Mile Run Road home. He told police he did it because the man called him a name on Mahoning Ave.

Tuesday, July 18

12:26 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Lisa D’Altorio, 37, of Youngstown, and Stephen McGowan, 29, of West Chester, Pa., arrested and charged with theft. Police were called to Walmart for shoplifting. An employee told police she saw D’Altorio and McGowan in the self checkout, scanning items. She said they were stacking meat products into a corner of the shopping cart while they kept getting scan errors. Some items were scanned and placed into bags, which she said they placed on top of the unscanned meat products. The employee said there was a total of $142.50 in unscanned items buried in the cart.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

