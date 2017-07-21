Auto Parkit hopes to commemorate plant’s Delphi roots with museum

The company moving into the old Warren plant wants to protect part of Delphi's past

Possible museum at Delphi plant in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A boiler room inside the old Delphi plant on Dana Street in Warren may become a museum if Auto Parkit takes over the property.

“We had thought about either making this more of a museum area or maybe just an area that we could protect some of the past and see where we came from,” said Auto Parkit Vice President Shawn Adams.

The first thing you see when you walk in the boiler room is the old compressors that provided air for the plant.

All the monitors and machines that kept the plant running are still there.

There’s also what they think was an old coal-fired boiler where the heat and electricity were generated.

They think another piece of equipment was a gas-fired boiler, on which there was a placard that read, “Water Tube Boiler, E. Keeler Company, Williamsport, PA. Established 1864.”

