Canfield to play for Little League state title, needs 2 wins

MAUMEE, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s 12-year-old Little League team needs two wins Saturday against Hamilton to be crowned state champs.

The Cardinals — currently in the losers bracket — will face undefeated Hamilton at 10:30 a.m. at Ford Park’s Robert S. Hoag Field. If they win, a second game will follow about 30 minutes after for a trip to the Great Lakes Regional in Indianapolis.

Saturday will mark the second Canfield-Hamilton showdown of the tournament, as Hamilton edged the Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday.

Canfield earned its way to Championship Saturday with a 15-0 win over Dover Friday morning.

AJ Havrilla paced the Cardinals with three hits, including a triple. Ben Slanker, Luca Ricchiuti and Connor Daggett all had two hits — Slanker notching a home run and three RBIs and Daggett hitting two doubles with three RBIs. Broc Lowry pitched four scoreless innings and Jameson Beck notched one scoreless frame.

Canfield is 4-1 so far this state tournament. Here’s how they have fared:

Saturday, July 15 — Canfield beats Avon 10-0

Sunday, July 16 — Canfield beats Dover 4-1

Tuesday, July 18 — Canfield beats Olentangy 6-5

Thursday, July 20 — Hamilton beats Canfield 5-4

Friday, July 21 — Canfield beats Dover 15-0

Saturday — Canfield vs. Hamilton (10:30 a.m.), second game to follow if necessary