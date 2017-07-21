Crestview returns many talented pieces as the Rebels look to another week 11 appearance

2017 Crestview Football Preview

Head Coach: Paul Cusick, 22nd season (152-82)

Last Season: 3-7 (1-3), 4th place in ITCL Red

Division: V (Region 17)

The Good News

Since David Myers ran for over 1,000-yards (1441) in 2004 – there has been at least one ball carrier to top that prestigious mark each year. Just last fall, Andrew Yanssens rushed for 1099 yards while scoring 7 times on the ground. Yanssens will be pleased to see one of the county’s top lineman Dominic Perry returns as well. Quarterback Caleb Hill ran for 588 yards (9 TDs) and threw for another 643 yards (6 TDs) in 2016. Junior Devin Turvey picked up 326 all-purpose yards from the line of scrimmage (248 rushing, 78 receiving). Turvey’s classmate Dylan Huff is back as the Rebels’ leading returning receiver (12 catches, 145 yards). On defense, Landon Talbert (2 sacks) anchors the play of the line upfront while Dakota Stratton (89 tackles, 4 sacks), Daniel Morgan (45 tackles) and Andrew Hardenbrook (24 tackles) are all back in the front seven. Defensive backs Danny Moore (74 tackles) and Stephen Barr (31 tackles) look to improve upon last year’s results.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – West Branch, 7

Sept. 1 – at Struthers, 7

Sept. 8 – Akron North, 7

Sept. 16 – at Warren JFK, 7

Sept. 23 – at Shaw, 7

Sept. 29 – South Range, 7

Oct. 6 – Magnolia, (WV), 7

Oct. 13 – at Kent Roosevelt, 7

Oct. 20 – Indian Creek, 7

Oct. 27 – Lakeview (PA), 7

Challenges

For the first time since 2003 (4-6) Crestview finished a season with a losing record. Last year, Crestview saw a dip in their scoring average from 39.4 points in 2015 to 22.1 in 2016. The team’s leading receiver Ty Fitzsimmons (15 catches, 190 yards, 2 TDs) has since graduated. Jordan Murphy (36 tackles, 3 sacks), Kade Meredith (31 tackles), Jacob Crawford (29 tackles), Jack Davis (3 fumble recoveries), and Brandon Sherrill (126 rushing yards, 17 tackles, 28.1 yards per punt) have all graduated as well.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 75.4% (89-29)

Playoff Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 10-8

2016 Results

Lisbon 47 Rebels 14

Springfield 21 Rebels 19

South Range 49 Rebels 41

Rebels 47 United 14

Garrettsville Garfield 41 Rebels 14

Warren JFK 34 Rebels 0

Alliance 33 Rebels 14

Rebels 17 Columbiana 14

Rebels 55 Collinwood 14

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 22.1 (37th in Area)

Total Offense: 289.9

Passing Offense: 64.3

Rushing Offense: 225.6

Scoring Defense: 31.6 (45th in Area)

Total Defense: 326.7

…Crestview scored an average of 22.1 points per game in 2016. The Rebels had averaged 32-points per contest or more in each of the previous eight seasons.

Key Number

Crestview faced five teams who advanced to the playoffs last season including the Division VII champion Warren JFK. The Rebels lost all five contests by a combined score of 192-47.