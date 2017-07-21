Familiar name in Valley sports in charge of Youngstown athletics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of CEO Krish Mohip’s plan for the Youngstown City Schools is to improve athletics, which Mohip said will get students involved and build pride. For that, he brought in a man whose name is familiar in the Youngstown sports community.

Rick Shepas played football at Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown State, then coached at Poland, Massillon, and Waynesburg University.

He’s now in charge of reinvigorating the sports programs for the Youngstown City Schools with the title of Chief of Performance and Athletics. He said the model and concept for the city schools are outstanding but the execution is what will matter most.

“It’s something that definitely wouldn’t be a short-term thing. It’s definitely not going to be a sprint. This is a marathon and one in which we want to lay the best foundation possible and I really do think I have the rationale for that.,” Shepas said.

He said the athletic program at Youngstown City Schools is “very lean” right now.

The first thing Shepas wants are more coaches — but not just any coaches.

“You know, iconic-type people from this community who are passionate about Youngstown City Schools, who have a pedigree for having success but are also great role models,” he said.

Shepas has already hired Brian Marrow and Chris Amil to coach East High’s football team. He’s also talked with former Chaney football star Anthony Floyd and Coach Ron Berdis about helping in some capacity.

Shepas is pleased with East High Basketball Coach Dennis Simmons and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“This is the first time he’s going to have a group of seniors that have been through his program,” he said.

For the girls, Latalia Jones will help with track and Shepas has talked with Tanisha Franklin and Tyra Grant about getting involved with basketball.

“My goal is to make East…as good as it can possibly be right now,” Shepas said.

For athletics to thrive in the city schools, he knows he must start early. Shepas wants sports in the elementary schools.

He plans on using organizations already in place to help him, like Inspiring Minds, Maurice Clarett’s Red Zone, the Jewish Community Center, Boys and Girls Club, and the United Way’s Success After Six.

Chaney will once again have a sports program. The high school will compete in everything but football for the 2018-19 school year. Football at Chaney will start in 2019.

Shepas also wants both Chaney and East to be part of a local conference.

