Highway Patrol: Cruiser crashed into wrong-way drunk driver in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Canton stopped a car going the wrong way down Interstate 77 on Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Canton Post, it happened around noon in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Portage Road.

A trooper intentionally hit the driver’s vehicle in order to stop it and protect other drivers, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was charged with OVI.

