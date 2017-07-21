Highway Patrol: Cruiser crashed into wrong-way drunk driver in Canton

The crash happened around noon Thursday on I-77 in Canton

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper crashes with wrong-way drunk driver in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Canton stopped a car going the wrong way down Interstate 77 on Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Canton Post, it happened around noon in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Portage Road.

A trooper intentionally hit the driver’s vehicle in order to stop it and protect other drivers, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was charged with OVI.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s