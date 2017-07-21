Hogs removed from fair for slaughter after swine flu found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds.

State officials last week ordered 300 hogs slaughtered after the discovery of at least two swine flu cases at the Clinton County Fair.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce told The Columbus Dispatch the two incidents weren’t related and involved different strains of influenza. He said viruses have an easier time infecting the animals when the weather is hot and humid.

