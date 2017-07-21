Hogs removed from fair for slaughter after swine flu found

The hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday

By Published:
A livestock truck overturned Wednesday, causing two pigs to get loose and traffic delays on Interstate 80 in Hubbard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds.

State officials last week ordered 300 hogs slaughtered after the discovery of at least two swine flu cases at the Clinton County Fair.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce told The Columbus Dispatch the two incidents weren’t related and involved different strains of influenza. He said viruses have an easier time infecting the animals when the weather is hot and humid.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s