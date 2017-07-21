Indians pitcher Boone Logan placed on DL with back strain

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians pitcher Boone Logan has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left back strain.

Logan fell to the ground and grabbed his left shoulder after throwing a pitch Thursday against San Francisco. He was examined by a team trainer and walked to the dugout with a latissimus dorsi strain.

Logan is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances.

The injury is the latest to hit Cleveland’s pitching staff. Right-hander Corey Kluber had his scheduled start Friday pushed back because of a stiff neck. The Indians’ ace, who missed a month earlier this season with a back injury, could start Sunday against Toronto.

Danny Salazar, who hasn’t pitched since June 3 because of a sore right shoulder, will be activated from the DL and start Saturday. He’s 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games (10 starts).

Left-hander Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Logan’s roster spot.

