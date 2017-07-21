Mary C. Hamrock Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at The Cathedral of St. Columba, celebrated by Msgr. Peter Polando, for Mary C. Hamrock, 95, who passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on May 13, 1922 in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen and Barbara (Terihay) Zitkovic.

She was a 1940 graduate of Springfield Township High School.

Mary worked as a ticketer for Triangle Raincoat Company for five years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Matthias Church, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Altar & Rosary Society and the St. Matthias Quilters. She was also a member of the K-Cettes of Poland, the Ladies Pennsylvania Lodge 163 and a member of the former Croatian Club on Poland Avenue. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, crocheting, & quilting.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Thomas W. (Janet), James F. (Bonnie) and Jane (Frank) Witt; her grandchildren, Craig Hamrock, Carrie (Rick) Evans, Jenna (Larry) Sammartino, Jaclyn Hamrock, Brian Witt and Michelle Witt; her great-grandson, Chase Evans and her brothers, John and Thomas Zitkovic.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Hamrock, whom she married August 24, 1946 and who preceded her in death on April 26, 1993 and her siblings, Michael, Charles, George and Frank Zitkovic, Betty Horvath and Anne Wallingford.

The Hamrock family has entrusted the care of Mary to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 and again one hour prior to the mass at the cathedral.

A Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and aids of Hampton Woods Assisted Living and Nursing Center for their compassionate care of Mary in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in her memory.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.



Order Flowers Here