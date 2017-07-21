McDonald’s offense with Cintron offers a tough test for opposing defenses again

2017 McDonald Football Preview

Head Coach: Dan Williams, 18th season at McDonald (121-61)

Last Season: 6-4 (4-1), 2nd place ITCL Blue

Division: VI (Region 21)

The Good News

McDonald has not suffered through a losing campaign since 2002 (3-7). As it seems every year, the Blue Devils beat you with their ability to score the football and punish you on defense. Their offense has averaged 30 points or better in four consecutive seasons while their defense has been ranked in the top 11 in each of the last three years. Junior running back Alex Cintron appears to be the workhorse again for the offensive unit. Cintron, last year, ran for an average of 8.0 yards per carry (99 attempts, 795 yards) and scored 10 times. He also was the Devils’ leading receiver with 24 catches for 409 yards and 2 scores. If that wasn’t enough, Cintron also was the leading tackler with 90 defensive stops. Linemen Calvin Wolford and Zach Nolf both return after being honored by the ITCL as the end of last season. Wolford, also starred on defense, where he had 48 tackles. Junior Josh Celli closed out the season with 3 more tackles than Wolford (51). Matthew Beedle, a senior linebacker, tallied 61 stops – good for 3rd on the team in 2016.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Brookfield, 7

Sept. 1 – at Columbiana, 7

Sept. 8 – Champion, 7

Sept. 15 – at Waterloo, 7

Sept. 22 – Springfield, 7

Sept. 29 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Oct. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Oct. 13 – Sebring, 7

Oct. 20 – Western Reserve, 7

Oct. 27 – at Lowellville, 7

Challenges

It’s been three years now since McDonald advanced to the post-season (2014) and seven since the Blue Devils won a contest in week eleven (2010). The Blue Devils will be without their starting quarterback (Dylan Portolese) along with a slew of playmakers on offense and defense. Portolese completed 60.9% of his passes (78-128) while throwing 8 touchdown darts and 1068 yards through the air. Dylan also served as the team’s punter – a skill which he averaged 33 yards per boot. The Devils will also be without Joe Celli, Mike Zarbaugh, and Joe Sudol. Celli finished as the team’s second leading rusher (551 yards, 11 TDs) and their third leading pass catcher (16 catches) along with his contributions on the defensive side of the ball (52 tackles, 2 interceptions). Zarbaugh scored 3 times on the ground (136 yards) while accumulating 40 tackles. Sudol, a weapon in the kick return game, caught 20 passes for 331 yards and 4 scores while intercepting 2 errant throws a year ago. Along the defensive front, McDonald will miss Dale Wolford and Nick Lowry. Wolford closed out last winter with a team-high 4 fumble recoveries and 68 tackles. Lowry had 44 defensive stops himself.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 73.4% (80-29)

Playoff Appearances: 6

Playoff Record: 3-6

League Championships: 5 (2014, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007)

League Record: 55-11

2016 Results

Blue Devils 45 Lowellville 0

Blue Devils 40 Sebring 13

Blue Devils 47 Mineral Ridge 10

Western Reserve 13 Blue Devils 9

Blue Devils 35 Jackson-Milton 7

Blue Devils 42 United 20

Wellsville 34 Blue Devils 20

Black River 35 Blue Devils 26

Blue Devils 20 Springfield 10

South Range 24 Blue Devils 14

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 29.8 (18th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 16.6 (10th in Area)

…In terms of scoring defense, McDonald has been in the top 12 in eight of the last ten seasons, including 2014 which saw the Blue Devils’ top the rankings with a 9.9 average.

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

Key Number

In 2016, McDonald started the year by facing three opponents in as many weeks that advanced to the post-season as the #1 team in Region 17 (South Range), a team who registered a playoff win in Region 17 (Black River) and the #2 team in Region 21 (Springfield). After a 1-3 start, the Blue Devils won five of their final six only to drop a heart breaker to Western Reserve by 4 (13-9) in week seven.

Featured Stat

Just within the last two seasons, four different players have intercepted at least a pair of passes.

Dylan Portolese – 3 (2015)

Jake Reckard – 3 (2015)

Joe Celli – 2 (2016)

Joe Sudol – 2 (2016)

Joe Celli – 2 (2015)