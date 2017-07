Related Coverage Series of shootings over the weekend keep Warren police busy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating another shooting in the city.

This time, an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Jeremiah Jones’ injury was reportedly minor, according to a police report.

His mother told police that Jones was waiting for the bus on E. Market Street when he was shot.

Jones told police that he was looking at his cell phone when he was shot, so he didn’t see the shooter, according to the report.