Police: Pa. toddler, infant found in car with overdosed adults

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested in southeastern Pennsylvania after they were found passed out from drugs in a car with a toddler and an infant in the backseat, police said.

New Holland police said Amanda L. Wagner and Christopher E. Carter, were under the influence and in possession of synthetic marijuana when officers were called to a parking lot on the night of July 12.

The children, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-week-old girl, were turned over to Children and Youth Services.

Wagner and Carter were charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and endangering the welfare of children.

