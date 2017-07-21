Reserve looks to stay atop the league standings while reaching week 11 once again

2017 Western Reserve Football Preview

Head Coach: Andy Hake, 9th season (79-17)

Last Season: 7-3 (5-0), 1st place ITCL Blue

Division: VI (Region 21)

The Good News

The Devils posted their second straight ITCL Blue Tier championship after registering a perfect 5-0 mark in the league. With their starting quarterback (Dom Velasquez) and their standout ball carrier (Jack Cappabianca) both returning – one would have to think that another productive season is upon us. Velasquez threw for 20 touchdowns and 1219 yards while completing 52.3% of his passes (69-132). Cappabianca was the Blue Devils’ featured rusher as he gained 1068 yards on 111 carries (9.6 avg) and scored 13 times. Cappabianca also hauled in 12 passes for 179 yards and 3 scores. Two of Velasquez’s top targets are both back in Kade Hilles (19 catches, 348 yards) and Ryan Demsky (19 catches, 222 yards). Senior lineman Rob Hively received All-ITCL Second-Team honors after last year’s performance. On defense, the team welcomes back six of their top seven tacklers from a year ago including Cappabianca (58 tackles, 6 QB sacks, 2 INTs) and Ryan Slaven (44 tackles, 3 QB sacks).

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Columbiana, 7

Sept. 1 – South Range, 7

Sept. 8 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 7

Sept. 15 – Sebring, 7

Sept. 22 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Sept. 29 – Lowellville, 7

Oct. 6 – at Springfield, 7

Oct. 13 – Waterloo, 7

Oct. 20 – at McDonald, 7

Oct. 27 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Challenges

Despite winning their final six games – last year was the first season that resulted in the Blue Devils not advancing to week eleven in the past nine years. Replacing the likes of Wyatt Larimer (3 TD passes, 6 TD runs, 11 TD catches, 3 INTs), Austin Seifert (468 yards rushing), Karl Klockenga (216 yards rushing, 3 INTs), Cody Hilles (7 QB sacks) and company will be difficult.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 79.7% (94-24)

Playoff Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 9-8

League Championships: 5 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

League Record: 59-7

2016 Results

Blue Devils 60 Sebring 21

Blue Devils 50 Mineral Ridge 0

Blue Devils 53 Jackson-Milton 0

Blue Devils 13 McDonald 9

Blue Devils 43 Lowellville 6

Blue Devils 46 Wellsville 34

Springfield 28 Blue Devils

Blue Devils 20 Steubenville Catholic Central 0

South Range 42 Blue Devils 22

Columbiana 63 Blue Devils 52

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 38.5 (6th in Area)

Total Offense: 433.9

Passing Offense: 162.2

Rushing Offense: 271.7

Scoring Defense: 20.3 (19th in Area)

Total Defense: 224.1

…Reserve’s defense posted their second straight year of allowing 20-points or more (2015: 21.3; 2016: 20.3) for the first time since 2007 (22.8) to 2008 (22.4).

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

Key Number

Western Reserve finished their stay in the ITCL by posting a 38-1 league record during the regular season since October 29, 2010.

Featured Stat

Five Blue Devils have rushed for over 300-yards within the last two seasons:

Jack Cappabianca – 1068 (2016)

Wyatt Larimer – 665 (2015)

Austin Seifert – 468 (2016)

Jack Cappabianca – 451 (2015)

Ed Smith – 423 (2015)

Wyatt Larimer – 350 (2016)

Adam Gatrell – 322 (2016)