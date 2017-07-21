Rich Center to host conference about helping loved ones through life’s transitions

Autism occurs in one out of every 68 births

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Major changes in life can be difficult to deal with for everyone, especially for those living with autism. To help them through big transitions, the Rich Center for Autism is planning a conference to educate family and friends about what they can do.

For anyone living with autism, having a routine is helpful in day to day life. But, routines may be broken with big or unexpected life changes, like starting school, a death in the family or beginning a new job. These phases of life can oftentimes be more difficult to navigate for those with autism.

The Rich Center’s conference will focus on how to support loved ones and how to help them work through these changes.

“We’re looking at transitions from a preschool level. How do we transition from one activity to the next? How do we transition from one classroom to the next? All the way through our more adolescent students and transitioning to the adult world,” said Melanie Carfolo, executive director of the Rich Center.

Guest speakers will share their own stories to give people a better sense of what it means to have autism.

“Autism is different, not less. I think that’s the one big takeaway that I would love everybody to know and understand about people living with autism,” Carfolo said.

The transition conference is next Friday, July 28 at YSU’s Kilcawley Center. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Those who plan on attending are asked to register in advance through the Rich Center’s website.

