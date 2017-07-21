Ridge has a new leader in place as the Rams look to get back to their winning ways

2017 Mineral Ridge Football Preview

Head Coach: Steve Wyllie, 1st season at Mineral Ridge

Last Season: 2-8 (2-3), 4th place in ITCL Blue

Division: VI (Region 21)

The Good News

Coach Wyllie, a Mineral Ridge alum, led the Garrettsville Garfield G-Men football program from 2005 to 2012 (8 years) to a 54-29 record and two playoff appearances. During his time in Garrettsville, the G-Men played MVAC foe-Waterloo each year and won seven of their eight contests with the Vikings. Wyllie’s staff features former Newton Falls head coach – Jon Culp – as their defensive coordinator.

A large senior class has many optimistic about the future of the Ridge bunch. Senior Jarred Miller returns to his skill position after starting last season at quarterback – he completed 25 of 74 for 220 yards (TD) and ran for another 816 yards (6.0 avg) and scored 9 times. Miller picked up where he left off his sophomore season on defense. In 2015, he had 21 tackles and a pick. Last year, he finished with 36 defensive stops and 2 interceptions (led the team). Ho took First-Team All-ITCL honors for his efforts. A Second-Team selection was DeCosta Baptiste, who was the Rams’ second leading rusher with 423 yards and 3 scores. Also snagging All-ITCL honors was Michael McLean. He finished with 205 yards with a team-high 6 touchdown runs. McLean also was Ridge’s leading receiver – 9 receptions for 98 yards. The Rams will welcome back Josef Caruso – who registered 38 tackles and an interception from his linebacker spot on defense.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Sept. 1 – at Lisbon, 7

Sept. 8 – Newton Falls, 7

Sept. 15 – at Lowellville, 7

Sept. 22 – at Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 29 – Waterloo, 7

Oct. 6 – McDonald, 7

Oct. 13 – at Springfield, 7

Oct. 20 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Oct. 27 – Sebring, 7

Challenges

Many people will point out the deficiencies on defense that the Rams have suffered through; however, the offense has also had its’ issues. The Ridge offense has averaged just 15.9 points over the last 3 seasons. They lose some of the support upfront including Joe Austin. On defense, though, the Rams lost their leading tackler in each of the last two seasons in Justin Cox (145 tackles combined).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 47.0% (47-53)

Playoff Appearances: None

Playoff Record: 0-0

League Championships: None

League Record: 34-32

2016 Results

Jackson-Milton 30 Rams 7

Western Reserve 50 Rams 0

McDonald 47 Rams 10

Rams 44 Lowellville 24

Rams 33 Sebring 32 OT

Columbiana 53 Rams 21

South Range 51 Rams 0

Newton Falls 24 Rams 21

Lisbon 46 Rams 14

Pymatuning Valley 22 Rams 18

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 16.8 (48th in Area)

Total Offense: 185.5

Passing Offense: 22.0

Rushing Offense: 163.5

Scoring Defense: 37.9 (53rd in Area)

Total Defense: 269.2

…In six of the last seven seasons, Ridge has allowed their opponents to average 25-points or more.

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

Key Number

It’s been 12 years since Mineral Ridge played in week eleven. The Rams defeated Dalton at home on November 5, 2005 (14-6) in the Regional Quarterfinals. The next week, Columbiana nipped Ridge (26-24) – completing the season sweep (Clippers defeated Ridge twice in 2005). Another nugget, the Rams won the ICL the year prior (2004) – their last league championship.

Featured Stat

Since 2014, here’s a glimpse at the top touchdown scorers on the ground:

Tait Rummel – 10 (2015)

Jarred Miller – 9 (2016)

Nick Ferguson – 8 (2014)

Michael McLean – 6 (2016)

Devin Ritchie – 5 (2015)