State-Bound: Boardman 10U ready for new competition

The team geared up for the State Tournament with a fire and police escort Friday night

By Published: Updated:
The team geared up for the State Tournament with a fire and police escort Friday night.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 10U Little League Baseball team is ready to take on the competition at the State Tournament this weekend.

The team got a nice sendoff in Boardman Friday night with a fire and police escort down 224. The boys went undefeated in District play…beating Poland, Howland, Austintown, and Canfield.

Now, they’ll compete in Englewood, Ohio with a chance to bring home a Little League State Championship.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” said Dom Triveri, Boardman 10U Manager. “They’ve worked really hard all thirteen kids. We were 4-0 in districts and they did a great job. They put in the time for a whole month and they deserve it. To represent Boardman, it’s a great community, it’s a great organization we play for and it would mean the world to us bring the state championship back to Boardman.”

Boardman 10U plays their first game Sunday in the double elimination tournament, with the championship taking place next Saturday, July 29th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s