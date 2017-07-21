Storm Team 27: A dry Friday but storms return on Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today expect partly sunny skies. It will be hot and humid with highs back in the upper 80s. Tonight clouds will begin to build in and lows will drop into the mid 60s.

For Saturday we are expecting stormy weather. Depending on the amount of rain and storms we see in the morning will determine the strength of the storms as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Cooler next week with better weather!

FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 87

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. Mainly toward Saturday morning. (20%)

Low: 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (80%)

High: 82

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62