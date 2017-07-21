Storm Team 27: Weekend starts stormy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Another warm night with temperatures sliding into the middle 60’s. Patchy fog possible late.

Our weekend will start stormy with the risk for rain and thunderstorms Saturday. Some of the storms may produce gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. These storms will need to be watched through the day. Rainfall can accumulate to an inch or more in spots by evening. The risk for strong or severe storms will continue into the evening.

Sunday will bring another chance for showers or thunderstorms. Cooler weather will build in next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower or storm. Mainly toward morning. (20%)

Low: 64

Saturday: Rain or storms likely. Some strong/severe. Heavy rain possible. (100%)

High: 80

Saturday night: Scattered showers or storms. Especially early. Some strong. (70%)

Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly afternoon or evening. (40%)

High: 84

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 58