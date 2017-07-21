Waid & Strickland look to duplicate last season’s success for their respective teams

Returning Offensive Statistical Leaders from 2016
Area high school football
Passing Leaders
Passing Yards
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 2624
2.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 2541
3.T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 2063
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 1902
5.Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 1782
Completion Percentage
1.T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 64.5%
2.Samari Dean (Howland) – 60.4%
3.Kyi Wright (Farrell) – 60.3%
4.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 60.1%
5.Greg Valent (Warren JFK) – 59.5%
Passing Touchdowns
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 22
2.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 21
3.Dominic Velasquez (Western Reserve) – 20
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 18
4.Kyi Wright (Farrell) – 18
Rushing Leaders
Rushing Yards
1.Jordan Wilson (Sharon) – 1337
2.Bobby Besser (Sharpsville) – 1310
3.Canyon Eells (Greenville) – 1187
4.Andrew Yanssens (Crestview) – 1099
5.Jack Cappabianca (Western Reserve) – 1068
Yards per Carry
1.Cade Wood (United) – 11.1
2.Cam Summers (Lisbon) – 10.9
3.Cameron Marrett (Wilmington) – 9.9
4.Derrick Suggs (Wellsville) – 9.7
5.Jack Cappabianca (Western Reserve) – 9.6
Rushing Touchdowns
1.Dra Rushton (Liberty) – 16
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 16
1.Jordan Wilson (Sharon) – 16
4.Trey Adams (Grove City) – 15
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 15
4.Alex Clark (Brookfield) – 15
Receiving Leaders
Receptions
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 66
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 44
3.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 40
4.Bryson Verrelli (Wilmington) – 37
5.Branden Kemp (East Palestine) – 35
Receiving Yards
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 1188
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 980
3.Bryson Verrelli (Wilmington) – 703
4.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 691
5.Will Gruber (Hickory) – 666
Receiving Touchdowns
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 17
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 11
3.Will Gruber (Hickory) – 8
3.Jalen Hooks (Harding) – 8
3.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 8