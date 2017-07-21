Waid & Strickland look to duplicate last season’s success for their respective teams

Strickland caught 66 passes a year ago for an average of 18 years per catch.

Girard Indians vs Sharon Tiger High School Football

Returning Offensive Statistical Leaders from 2016
Area high school football

Passing Leaders
Passing Yards
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 2624
2.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 2541
3.T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 2063
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 1902
5.Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 1782

Completion Percentage
1.T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 64.5%
2.Samari Dean (Howland) – 60.4%
3.Kyi Wright (Farrell) – 60.3%
4.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 60.1%
5.Greg Valent (Warren JFK) – 59.5%

Passing Touchdowns
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 22
2.Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 21
3.Dominic Velasquez (Western Reserve) – 20
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 18
4.Kyi Wright (Farrell) – 18

Rushing Leaders
Rushing Yards
1.Jordan Wilson (Sharon) – 1337
2.Bobby Besser (Sharpsville) – 1310
3.Canyon Eells (Greenville) – 1187
4.Andrew Yanssens (Crestview) – 1099
5.Jack Cappabianca (Western Reserve) – 1068

Yards per Carry
1.Cade Wood (United) – 11.1
2.Cam Summers (Lisbon) – 10.9
3.Cameron Marrett (Wilmington) – 9.9
4.Derrick Suggs (Wellsville) – 9.7
5.Jack Cappabianca (Western Reserve) – 9.6

Rushing Touchdowns
1.Dra Rushton (Liberty) – 16
1.Mark Waid (Girard) – 16
1.Jordan Wilson (Sharon) – 16
4.Trey Adams (Grove City) – 15
4.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 15
4.Alex Clark (Brookfield) – 15

Receiving Leaders
Receptions
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 66
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 44
3.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 40
4.Bryson Verrelli (Wilmington) – 37
5.Branden Kemp (East Palestine) – 35

Receiving Yards
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 1188
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 980
3.Bryson Verrelli (Wilmington) – 703
4.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 691
5.Will Gruber (Hickory) – 666

Receiving Touchdowns
1.Ziyon Strickland (Sharon) – 17
2.Michael Belcik (Girard) – 11
3.Will Gruber (Hickory) – 8
3.Jalen Hooks (Harding) – 8
3.Logan Lutz (Grove City) – 8

