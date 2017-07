YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews were called to the old Buckeye School located at 2734 Mount Vernon Avenue.

The building is on the south side of the city. A passerby reported the fire to police around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning.

WKBN has sent out crews to the scene to determine how bad the fire is and what may have caused it.

Watch WKBN First News at Noon for the full story. Stick with us online for the latest updates as they come.