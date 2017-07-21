Youngstown Police: Prepare for traffic tie-ups during President’s visit

President Donald Trump is set to address a rally Tuesday evening at the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are warning those who live and work near downtown Youngstown to get ready for some traffic headaches during President Donald Trump’s visit next week.

The president is set to address a rally Tuesday evening at the Covelli Centre and possibly make another stop in the area beforehand.

Police said the area around the arena will be blocked off to traffic, starting several hours before the presidential motorcade arrives. Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said the scene may resemble what the downtown area looks like whenever there is a sold-out concert.

“If you typically commute to the downtown, or you work through the downtown, when you’re planning your route home that evening, you might want to avoid the downtown in general, but particularly the east end or going east from Central Square,” Lees said.

The chief said commuters may want to plan their routes home by heading west and north from the downtown area to avoid the potential traffic backups and road closures.

“Any other restrictions on access or travel will be dictated, probably the day of the event, but I would advise people to avoid… again… traveling through the east part of the downtown,” he said.

