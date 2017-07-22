2nd annual Shaker Woods Outdoor Expo runs all weekend long

Related Coverage First Outdoor Expo at Shaker Woods takes place this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone who loves the outdoors should check out the Shaker Woods Outdoor Expo this weekend, rain or shine.

The expo runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It’s at 217 State Route 7 in Columbiana.

Kids 10 years old or younger get in for free, while adult tickets are $7 per person.

The expo will have a lot of vendors who will pack the woods to sell equipment, drinks, food and other goods. Some vendors will even be available to teach you brand new skills.

