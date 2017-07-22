2nd annual Shaker Woods Outdoor Expo runs all weekend long

The expo runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 217 State Route 7 in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone who loves the outdoors should check out the Shaker Woods Outdoor Expo this weekend, rain or shine.

The expo runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It’s at 217 State Route 7 in Columbiana.

Kids 10 years old or younger get in for free, while adult tickets are $7 per person.

The expo will have a lot of vendors who will pack the woods to sell equipment, drinks, food and other goods. Some vendors will even be available to teach you brand new skills.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

Check out the website for one of the hunting vendors at the expo, Buckeye Hunting Sling.

Check out the website for one of the food vendors, Weingartner’s Concessions.

Check out the website for Valley View Velvet Whitetails, a family-owned deer farm.

