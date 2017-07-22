California man sues over denial of $5M lottery prize

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Powerball tickets are shown in San Lorenzo, Calif. No ticket matched all six Powerball numbers following the drawing for a record jackpot of nearly $950 million, lottery officials said early Sunday, Jan. 10, boosting the expected payout for the next drawing to a whopping $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) – A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.

Ward Thomas of Long Beach says he sent his son to buy Scratchers tickets from a gas station in October.

One was a winner.

Thomas says he validated the ticket at a lottery office but two months later, the prize was denied because his son was 16 and only adults can play.

Thomas filed a lawsuit last week against the commission and the gas station, which he claims didn’t check the boy’s age or tell him only adults could buy tickets.

The suit alleges negligence and breach of contract.

The Lottery Commission told KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2uKoqFh ) that it can’t comment on pending litigation.

