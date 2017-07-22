Canfield crime activity: Man charged with stealing alcohol from Giant Eagle

Wednesday, July 12

S. Broad Street, four teenagers, from Salem and Leetonia, are facing charges after a traffic stop for a speed violation. Police said a 13- and two 15-year-olds are facing drug charges, while the 17-year-old driver is charged with underage possession of alcohol.

Thursday, July 13

500 block of E. Main St., Joseph Myers, 45, arrested and charged with theft. Police said the charge stems from an incident in which Myers stole alcohol from Giant Eagle.

Friday, July 14

Lisbon Street, Jared Phillips, 28, of Alliance, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and cited for two headlights required.

Saturday, July 15

6:26 p.m. – Akron-Canfield Road, Brandon Lamb, 20, of Diamond, Ohio, arrested and charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unsafe vehicle. Police said Lamb was pulled over near the Colonial Inn because his exhaust was hanging very low and making noise. Police said there was a folding knife in the center console of the car, as well as a baseball bat and a marijuana cigarette. Lamb was cited for the drugs and warned about carrying concealed weapons, according to a police report.

10:59 p.m. – E. Main Street, Morgan Coleman, 18, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse. Police said marijuana and alcohol were found in a car during a traffic stop.

Sunday, July 16

Market Street, Royce Taylor, 38, of New Castle, Pa., arrested and charged with OVI and cited for a marked lanes violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

