YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is moving once again on Interstate 680 northbound following an accident Saturday morning. PARolice are working to clear a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 680 northbound just before the Salt Springs exit.

The one-vehicle accident happened about 10 a.m. just before the Salt Springs exit. Police closed a portion of the highway for about a half hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital.