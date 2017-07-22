Donald E. Lauener Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Donald E. Lauener, 91, passed away at his home on July 22, 2017.

Donald was born in Alliance, Ohio the son of the Ernest and Rose Courtney Lauener.

He retired from Alliance Machine after 30 years and worked part-time for 25 years at Burrow’s Machine Shop. He was also a farmer for 55 years.

Donald served in the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged.

Survivors include his loving lifetime companion of 52 years, Teresa; brother, Jay Swindell of Gainesville, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Paumier and Dorothy Santucci; brother, Raymond L. Lauener and two infant sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor Herb Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 the half hour prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the caring people of Mercy Hospice for all their help.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Hospice 7568 Whipple Avenue NW North Canton, OH 44720.



Order Flowers Here