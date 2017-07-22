Donna Miller Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Donna Hill Huff Miller, 85, a longtime former resident of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at home surrounded by family.

Donna was born October 9, 1931 in Cannelton, PA, a daughter of the late George H. and Roseanna Wittenburger Hill.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ and retired as a pottery worker, having worked at various pottery manufacturers.

After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Donna is survived by eight children, Linda (Bob) Miller, Forest City, Iowa, Cyndi (John) Martin of East Palestine, Karen (Artie) Cline of Lisbon, Sue (George) Libert of East Palestine, Larry Huff of Morton, Illinois, Kathy (Ed) Downing of League City, Texas, Marcie (Heath) Delahausaye of Houston, Texas and John D. (Kerry) Miller of Florida; 22 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Miller, in 2012, whom she married March 10, 1984, as well as a daughter, Doris “Dodie” Todd and eight brothers and sisters.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine with Robert Helbeck officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, and one hour prior to the service Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the church.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.



