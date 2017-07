VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A down live power line in Vienna Twp. caught grass on fire and has left homes without power Saturday.

According to Trumbull Co. Dispatch, the power line went down around 4:15 p.m. at Sodom Hutchings Road and State Route 82.

Vienna Fire was called to the scene for burning grass.

According to Ohio Edison, about 128 people are without power in Trumbull County.

Power is estimated to be restored by 7:30 p.m.