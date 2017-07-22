Dr. William “Bill” Fullerton Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Dr. William “Bill” Fullerton, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born April 4, 1924 to James and Jennie Fullerton, William grew up in East Palestine, Ohio. It was there he met his beloved wife, Marion Zeh, whom he married on August 30, 1946. A perfectly matched pair, the two were inseparable for over seventy years.

An outstanding student and Senior Class President of the East Palestine High School Class of 1942, Bill was a proud W.W. II veteran having served in the Army Air Corp for three years. After his service, he attended Kent State University and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1953 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery.

In the summer of 1953, Dr. Fullerton returned home to East Palestine with his wife and two children to practice general dentistry. A couple years later, William and Marion added another daughter to complete their family and moved into their home on Cyland Avenue. Dr. Fullerton retired from dentistry in 1985 after 32 years of practice in his downtown East Palestine dental office located on Market Street.

In addition to serving the community through dentistry, Bill was also an extremely involved member of society in other ways. Dr. Fullerton was a lifelong member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, served on the East Palestine School Board for eight years, was a member of the East Palestine American Legion, East Palestine Country Club and art club. William was inducted into the East Palestine High School Hall of Fame in 2007.

Dr. Fullerton was known to family and friends alike as a generous, unassuming gentleman who accepted everyone without judgment. He spoke infrequently, offering sage and thoughtful advice and witty humor that was highly valued by those fortunate enough to hear it.

When he wasn’t practicing dentistry, Bill enjoyed reading, golfing, doing puzzles and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also an accomplished artist with many of his paintings and other artwork proudly displayed in his families’ homes. Most importantly, William delighted in spending time with his family, friends and patients all whom cherished him.

Dr. Fullerton is survived by his wife, Marion Fullerton; children, Dr. William L. (Jo Ellen) Fullerton, Kay (Carl) Brookman and Sue (Terry) Allison. He also leaves ten grandchildren, Jenny (Tom) Charlson, Carrie (Marty) Rashleigh, Travis (Ashley) Fullerton, Jessica (Ryan) Corbitt, Rev. Megan (William) Strollo, Seth (Wendy) Reeves, Sarah (Steve) Blossom, Aaron (Misti) Allison, Annie Allison and Jennie (Scott) Wolfe and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd whom gave his life in W.W. II and sister, Jean Craik.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, 644 E. Main Street in East Palestine, Ohio 44413 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and a service will immediately follow with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating. Directly afterwards, there will be a gathering at the Centenary United Methodist Church located at 40 S. Market Street, East Palestine, Ohio 44413.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Community Hospice of Salem, Ohio through the mail at 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or online at myhospice.org/donate. Donations in memory of Dr. Fullerton can also be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church.

