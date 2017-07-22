Edgewood hopes for better results than a 2-8 finish for the 4th straight year

Related Coverage Struthers & Hubbard shared the White Tier a year ago

2017 Edgewood Football Preview

Head Coach: Ken Parise, 3rd year at Edgewood (4-16)

Last Season: 2-8 (0-6), 7th place in AAC White Tier

Division: IV (Region 13)

The Good News

From a defense which has allowed an average of 33.1 points over the last three seasons (30 games), the Warriors return their top tackler from a year ago – Matt Lilja (67 tackles) as well as their third leading tackler in 2016 (Zach Penniman, 39 tackles). Junior Aaron Pocatko – who averaged 22.1 yards per punt on 18 kicks in 2016 – is the team’s leading returning passer after completing 6 of 11 for 88 yards playing behind Ian Katon. The Warriors will be inexperienced at running back as well as at receiver. No player had gained 20 yards on the ground or caught 5 passes last Fall.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Lakeside, 7

Sept. 1 – at Jefferson, 7

Sept. 8 – Hubbard, 7

Sept. 15 – Newbury, 7

Sept. 22 – at Poland, 7

Sept. 29 – at Brookfield, 7

Oct. 6 – Lakeview, 7

Oct. 14 – at St. John

Oct. 20 – Struthers, 7

Oct. 27 – at Niles, 7

Challenges

Edgewood lost their starting quarterback (Ian Katon), top two rushers (Gavin Buckmeier and Dalton Talso) as well as their leading pass catcher (Zak Enricco) to graduation this past Spring. Katon took over for Alex Wisnyai, who threw for over 1300-yards in 2015. Katon ran for 6 touchdowns and threw for another 4 while tallying 747 yards through the air. Buckmeier averaged 5.3 yards per tote (113 carries, 596 yards) as well catching 11 passes. Talso gained 393 yards rushing on 88 attempts (4.5 avg) and scored 5 offensive touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving). Enricco hauled in 16 balls for 271 yards (16.9 avg) while catching a score and also rushing for six-points as well. On defense, Enricco was the team’s second leading tackler with 41 defensive stops. Josh Bleil (32 tackles), Jacob Arsulic (30 tackles) and Clay Reed (29 tackles) will be missed as well as they’ve all graduated from the defensive side of the ball.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 33.7% (34-67)

Playoff Appearances: 1

Playoff Record: 0-1

League Championships: 0

League Record: 1-11*

*2015-16: All-American Conference

2016 Results

Niles 62 Warriors 21

Struthers 30 Warriors 7

Warriors 43 St. John 8

Lakeview 42 Warriors 14

Brookfield 30 Warriors 7

Poland 42 Warriors 7

Warriors 20 Newton Falls 6

Hubbard 51 Warriors 13

Jefferson 41 Warriors 0

Lakeside 26 Warriors 6

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 14.3 (equivalent to 51st in Area)

Scoring Defense: 33.8 (equivalent to 47th in Area)

….The Warriors have failed to average 19-points per game since 2013 (27.9).

Key Number

Since joining the All-American Conference in 2015, the Warriors have recorded just 1 victory in their 12 contests.

Featured Stat

Since 2013, Edgewood has featured 5 runners who have gained 500-or more yards rushing during a season.

Riis Smith, 1003 (2013)

Anthonie Magda, 957 (2013)

Braxton Miller, 780 (2015)

Gavin Buckmeier, 596 (2016)

Alex Sturgill, 500 (2014)