Gary E. Docker Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gary E. Dockery, 70, died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 26, 1947 in Westfield, New York, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Hooker) Dockery, and had lived most of his life in Trumbull County.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Gary retired from General Motors in Lordstown after 26.5 years of employment.

He belonged to the American Legion and enjoyed cars, motorcycles, his children and grandchildren and his three cats.

Surviving are his father, Carl Dockery of Warren; his wife, Donna (Bash) Dockery, whom he married August 18, 1979; five children, Kristina (John) Wright, Gary (Lynne) Dockery, Jr., Shannon (Kevin) White, Nicole (Clifford) Wilson, all of Warren and James Dockery of Hubbard; fourteen grandchildren and a sister, Lynne Johnman of Champion.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Dorothy Dockery and sister, Linda Marie.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. His family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.



Order Flowers Here