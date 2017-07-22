James J. Giglio Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for James J. Giglio, 77, who died Saturday morning, July 22, 2017 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born July 21, 1941 in Rochester, New York, a son of Joseph J. and Thelma M. Bourque Giglio and had lived in Hubbard since 1980.

Mr. Giglio was a truck driver for Schneider Trucking for 20 years, retiring in 2003 and had previously been a terminal manager for American Freight System for 22 years.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

His wife, Darleen Smith, whom he married January 12, 1963, died March 9, 2012.

Jim leaves three sons, Dave Giglio of Hubbard, Jeff Giglio of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Tim Giglio of Brookfield; a daughter, Melissa Giglio of Hubbard and eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.





