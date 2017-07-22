John Michael Cleer Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – John Michael Cleer, 70, formerly of Farmington went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 3, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Raymond Cleer and the late Madeline Aman.

On January 25, 1969 John married Mary May of Louisville, Kentucky and they spent 48 years together.

John retired from Delphi Packard after 28 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam.

John was a member of American Legion Post #751, had over 30 years with the Southington Volunteer Fire Department.

He loved to golf, and was on the Scope golf league, and also a push truck driver at Sharon Speedway. Other than golfing and racing, John loved to hunt and fish, and was never one to sit still.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary Cleer of Southington, Ohio; son, Jeff (Amy) Cleer of Mecca, OH; sisters, Catherine (Martin), Margaret, Bridget and Annette; a brother, Joe (Dorothy) Cleer; five beautiful granddaughters whom he was very proud of, Arianna, Kylie, Madison, Julie, Madison and his little buddy, Rufus. Uncle Goose will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ramona, June, Rita and brothers, Ralph and Eddie.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Southington Christian Church, where Pastor Randall Riley will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 27, 2017 at Southington Christian Church and also on hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in Southington Township Cemetery, Southington, OH, where military honors will take place.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southington Volunteer Fire Department 4361 State Route 305 Southington, OH 44470, or Southington American Legion 3145 Warren Burton Road, Southington, OH 44470. in his memory.



Order Flowers Here