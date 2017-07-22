Liberty police searching for bank robber

LIBERTY TWP. (WKBN) – Liberty police are looking for a suspect after a man walked into the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue Saturday and robbed it at gunpoint.

The suspect walked in shortly after the bank opened and gave the teller a note and showed a gun.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid to late 30s, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, wearing multiple layers of clothing – including a white hat, brown jacket, blue jeans and black glasses.

The suspect ran off into a nearby cemetery with an undisclosed amount of money.