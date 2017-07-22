Loretta Ann Sampson Obituary

NILES, Ohio- Loretta Ann Sampson, 79, died Saturday, July 22, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Loretta was born October 17, 1937 in McDonald, a daughter of the late Mathew and Emma (Wishak) Luknis and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from McDonald High School in 1955.

Loretta worked as a quality inspector for General Electric from 1957-1971.

Loretta enjoyed doing crafts, especially sewing, cross-stitch and crocheting. She loved to search the internet, especially find-a-grave, playing games on the computer. Loretta also enjoyed working in her yard, where she was a perfectionist in planting flowers and gardening. She loved to cook and bake and loved dogs; Tasha and Kenzie were her favorite.

Loretta was gentle and loving with a caring heart. She always put the needs of her family before herself and will be dearly missed.

She leaves two sons, Donald (Barbara) Sampson of Mineral Ridge and Jeff (Tammy) Sampson of McDonald; four grandchildren, Matthew, Amber, Alex and Abby. Loretta also leaves a sister, Delores McCale of McDonald; a brother, Donald (Roseanne) Luknis of McDonald; a sister-in-law, Lucille Luknis of McDonald and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Loretta was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Luknis and a brother-in-law, Robert McCale. Her husband, Donald E. Sampson, whom she married July 20, 1957, died February 21, 2002.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

The family requests material tributes to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Foundation.



Order Flowers Here