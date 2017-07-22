CLEVELAND, Ohio – Margaret “Margie”‘ L. (Miklos) Borawski formerly of Brookfield, Ohio and Lake Alfred, Florida passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Slovene Home, Cleveland. She was 87.

Margie was born May 27, 1930, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Bohach) Miklos.

She was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was united in marriage with Chester J. “Chet” Borawski at St. Michael Byzantine, Farrell, on November 12, 1949. They settled in Brookfield, OH.

Her husband preceded her in death on September 5, 1995.

Margie was a homemaker for many years and had also been employed at Kiwanas Grocery Store and the Sharon Store.

She was a Cub Scout leader, PTA president and president of the Brookfield Women’s Club.

In 1978, she and her husband relocated to Lake Alfred, Florida.

She spent many years employed as a bookkeeper with Scotty’s Hardware Stores in Lake Wales, Florida prior to her retirement in 1995.

After her husband’s death, she moved to Winter Haven, Florida before returning to the Shenango Valley (Hermitage) in 2002.

She loved crocheting, quilting, gardening, playing cards – especially “Hand and Foot,” traveling, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Many will remember her by the beautiful Santa Claus cookies she made for over 50 years, individually wrapped and delivered to friends and family members.

Margie’s passing is life coming full circle as she leaves us knowing that as one flower fades, a new one will soon bloom and grow when her first great-grandchild is born this fall.

She is survived by her four children, Dennis & Marilyn (Griffith) Borawski of Douglas, Michigan, Gary and Kelle (Gorman) Borawski of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Elaine Borawski and Richard Clark of Cleveland, OH and Linda and Shawn Smith, Sr. of Crescent, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Christopher Borawski, Matthew & Juliane Borawski, Taylor Clark, McKenzie Clark, Garrett Borawski, Elliott Borawski, Shawn Smith, Jr., Shannon Smith and Jordan & Whitney Theofilos; a sister, Frances “Pat” Lukans of Mentor, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Joanne Miklos of Seminole, Florida; a brother-in-law, Thomas Borawski of Sharon; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by three siblings, Steve Miklos, John Miklos and Marilyn Slattery; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Miklos and Margaret, Delores, Betty and Marie Borawski; seven brothers-in-law, Hank Lukans and Albert, Charles, Edward, Paul, and Raymond Borawski; three nephews, Charles Borawski, Michael and Thomas Slattery; and a niece, Kathleen Heller.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Margie’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael’s Byzantine Cemetery, Hermitage.



